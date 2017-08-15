You don’t win votes by doing dumb shit on Twitter

Bill English is a muppet, we all know that.

His campaign geniuses are trying to make him fit into the mould that John Key left and it is becoming awkward.

He just isn’t comfortable in his skin and comes across all at sea. Take this Tweet from two nights ago:

A beautiful evening for a walk on the beach! Nice to have some time together. pic.twitter.com/HKTQ85yEOD — Bill English (@pmbillenglish) August 13, 2017

For a start it is dark at 6:29pm at the moment. Not even a flash could make the sky look like that at 6:29pm. Sunset was 5:45pm that night.

NIWA posted this on Twitter just a few later:

An electric GIF ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HAzIu89D1s — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 13, 2017

Then these two idiots are from Wellington…so unless they were staying at Takapuna or Mission Bay they drove from some hotel in Auckland and stood on a beach with Rangitoto in the background…all so they can look like they are going for a stroll. Talk about stretching credibility.

Then there is the temperature…it was freezing that night. Yet there is Bill in his shirtsleeves. admittedly he has a dose of stiff nipples, but still, there is no way that photo was taken on Sunday evening.

Want to know why?

Because it was one of the biggest thunder and lightning storms coupled with a deluge of Biblical proportions…right about then.

This is what happens when you let the kiddies run the social media accounts. Worse when they are the retards who did the same for Vic Crone and then bolted to go help Hillary Clinton fail in her campaign.

No one is going to vote for Bill English because he pretends to like walks on the beach in Auckland with his missus from Wellington. No voter had their vote changed to support you because of your “every man” tweets.

But, when you are caught lying, busted faking a nice couples night out on the beach…when it was raining cats and dogs, then you do actually lose votes. You lose them because you look like a dishonest fake tool.

One thing for sure, it wasn’t a beautiful evening for a walk on the beach in Auckland on Sunday night. Unless you like thunder storms.

