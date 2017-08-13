Dunne’s Curse hits Rotorua as 15 hospitalised overnight

Personally I can’t understand why idiots are still buying Synthetic Cannabis when Rotorua is full to the gunnels with the real stuff, but then it goes towards how evil this stuff is to people under its influence.
Paramedics in Rotorua have treated 15 people who had used synthetic drugs in just 24 hours.
Ten deaths have been linked to synthetic drugs in Auckland in the past few weeks.
St John said its paramedics in Rotorua responded to 11 incidents involving 15 people between 1.40pm on Thursday afternoon and 10.30am Friday.
Police the synthetic substances were highly dangerous and they were urging anyone using them to stop because they were putting their life in danger.
Number of deaths from real Cannabis?
Zero.
Well done Mr Dunne. Although I doubt you feel even a smidgen of personal responsibility for it. Such is the ego of people like you.
– RNZ
