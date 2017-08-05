Easy money for hard time

A prisoner kept an extra month in jail because of a sentence miscalculation has been awarded $10,000. Shane Arron Gardiner is the first of potentially thousands of former prisoners who can claim compensation after a Supreme Court decision in September 2016, which changed the way release dates were calculated in certain circumstances. It affected people who had charges laid on different dates, and who had spent time in custody before being sentenced.

Keep in mind that someone who defrauded the government for five years is currently running to get back into parliament, so giving this guy $10k for an extra four weeks seems entirely in line with the way we run this country now.

Corrections has appealed against an earlier decision that it was liable for having falsely imprisoned Gardiner and another man. The appeal has yet to be heard. Gardiner was sentenced in the Waitakere District Court in May 2016 on several charges, with the longest term being 20 months’ jail. He had already spent time in custody pending sentencing, and should have been released on August 24, 2016, applying the way the Supreme Court later said release dates should be calculated. He had been in prison nine times before. His lawyer said that was not relevant to whether compensation should be awarded. The Corrections chief executive had wanted the court to award little, if any, compensation to Gardiner. The department’s prompt reaction to the Supreme Court judgment and a declaration that Gardiner had been falsely imprisoned and arbitrarily detained for 30 days was enough in the circumstances, Corrections said. Justice Rachel Dunningham​ said being held a month too long was not a fleeting or trivial thing. It deserved compensation to reflect the loss of liberty.

On that basis, David Bain is owed a lot more than an even million.

This wasn’t negligence, or spite. It was a simple oversight. Nobody died. The government fed them, housed them and they had free medical coverage. They didn’t even know they were there too long, so there was no mental pain and suffering.

$10,000 for four weeks is simply too much.

