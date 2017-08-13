Election 2017 – a call for sanity on the right

Guest post

How lucky we are to live in a democracy where come election time we can choose who we want to vote for. With this democratic right comes the need to cast our vote in a manner that gives the most surety that the outcome is the one we want.

One of the great things about Whale Oil is the number of people who discuss and debate, mostly rationally, the issues of the day. There are a wide range of opinions which both enlighten and broaden the conversation on any given subject.

The upcoming election is of the utmost importance with regard to ensuring the National Government remains in office. We cannot and must not vote in any way that would risk a Government of the Left. It must be uppermost in the minds of all Whale Oilers the untold damage Labour would do in just three years. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

They have a leader who will be shown to be way way out of her depth. They have a finance spokesman who simply has no understanding of money. Alf on the bus probably has more idea as he’s handling it on a daily basis.

If you think National is bad, Labour will present a nightmare of you-ain’t-seen-nothing-yet proportions. Auckland’s road tax and the water tax will be just the tip of the iceberg.

Why put National in the position of having a hell of a mess to clean up in three or six years time. Punishing National for Resolution 2334, the RMA, giving too much to Maori etc. is cutting off your nose to spite your face.

We don’t agree with what National has done but the dilemma we create is letting in a Labour Government. Then we’ll all find out what the word punishment really means.

So what is the best way to ensure the status quo? Unfortunately it is not voting NZF.

While Winston is more likely to go with National there is ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEE!

You might just as well go and buy a lotto ticket. The sobering reality is that there is a greater chance of Winston going with Labour than you buying the winning ticket. I don’t for one moment believe Winston is the answer in bringing National back more to the right. This is the man who, among other things, would like more control over the Reserve Bank.

The only party to shore up the right of politics is Act. I read plenty of comment here that party voting Act is a wasted vote. It is not because Seymour will win Epsom. I appreciate the comments re their Immigration policy but no party has the complete package of ideas we might like. If we all take the attitude it’s a wasted vote then the Act party vote will never increase. I have also read some negative comments personal to David Seymour. Well, all I can say is compared to Jacinda Ardern he is an Albert Einstein!

The outcome I would like is for the Maori Party to pick up a couple of electorates from Labour and Act to get two, three or maybe four members into Parliament. The top three or four standing on Act’s list would have more intelligence than the whole of the left put together and I include Winston’s rabble in that. This is not a perfect outcome but it will boost the possibility of a fourth term National led Government. It is critical to vote in such a way that the chance of a left wing Government is firmly negated.

– John Chapman

Editors note: If this doesn’t prove that we are willing to publish views that are no aligned with those of the blog itself, then I don’t know how to prove it to you.