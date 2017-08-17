English takes another in the chook as Hamish Walker replaces Todd Barclay in Clutha-Southland

Hamish Walker has been chosen as National’s candidate for the Clutha-Southland seat. Walker, a former Dunedin South National candidate, was one of three vying for the position left open by current MP Todd Barclay. The others were former Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Vanessa van Uden and Southland District councillor Nick Perham.

Bill and the Evil Six really didn’t get any further.

That’s Barclay out of harm’s way, and Bill still facing questions about his late night texting. All of which he has deleted from his parliamentary phone.

Will be interesting to see if they pop up somewhere. These things tend to happen during elections.

– Stuff