The entire world’s TV news is filtered through an Arabic speaking office in London

The entire world’s TV news for Britain is filtered through an Arabic speaking office in London. Is that hard to believe? When you see what the Poms are fed via BBC ITV Channel 4 Sky and all the rest you can start to see that something is broken. Some people say that Zionists run the media yet who has the real power?

Anyone who has visited Israel sees the gap between the news coverage and what really happens on the ground.

So why is that gap so striking?

If you only have time to watch one presentation this year – this is it. Brian of London speaks out on the mechanisms of the anti-Israel bias in the media.