Even Vegans are having their free speech taken away

The attack on the freedom of speech of conservative people in the west has been so successful that it has trickled down to affecting the rights of those on the left. This is the problem with those who seek to silence those with views they don’t like, they end up taking away their own free speech.

It is crucial that we defend the rights of those we disagree with to have a different view to us. We should put our energy into debating and challenging their viewpoints not silencing them. In America, the Left is now reaping what they have sown and Left wing organisations are losing their rights to freedom of expression.

In June, WMATA’s outside advertising agency initially agreed to place ads for Yiannopoulos’ new book, “Dangerous,” after reaching a $27,690 deal with Yiannopoulos’ company, MILO Worldwide LLC, the lawsuit said.

But about 10 days into a four-week run, the agency reversed course and took down dozens of advertisements featuring Yiannopoulos’ face and the book title after riders complained, offering to pay back Yiannopoulos’ company, according to the lawsuit. Yiannopoulos refused, stating: “We consider this to be a violation of our 1st Amendment rights.”

The lawsuit seeks to have the ads reinstated for placement on Washington’s transit system and for the agency’s ad rules to be declared unconstitutional.

The agency plans to fight the lawsuit. “WMATA intends to vigorously defend its commercial advertising guidelines, which are reasonable and view-point neutral,” the agency said in a statement.

-latimes

PETA has filed suit against the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for refusing to run its advertisements.

The first ad featured a pig and said, “I’m ME, not MEAT. See the individual. Go vegan.” WMATA rejected it as an ad “intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions” and therefore prohibited under WMATA’s advertising guidelines.

A second PETA ad, which encourages people to drink plant-based milks as an alternative to dairy milk, was rejected for the same reason.

A third PETA ad, which asks the Department of Defense to end live-animal tissue training, was rejected as “intended to influence public policy” and therefore prohibited under the guidelines.

As PETA’s complaint points out, WMATA runs ads for fast-food restaurants, retailers who sell fur, circuses, and military contractors, whose views on various issues are contrary to PETA’s, and members of the public have varying viewpoints on the issues raised by such ads as well. In short, WMATA discriminated against PETA on the basis of our viewpoint by refusing our ads.

There are other plaintiffs in the suit as well, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In an infuriatingly ironic twist, WMATA also rejected the ACLU’s ads featuring the text of the First Amendment in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

-peta