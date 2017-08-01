Are the Evil Six Leaking to Winston?

The Evil Six, the ratbags who didn’t realise they lost in Clutha Southland, appear to be so bitter they are now stitching up Bill English. They are doing this by leaking information to someone in NZ First, with sources suggesting it is Ria Bond is from Southland.

Winston certainly has information to make Mary English put Bill in the dog house for a week or so.

Bill English has steadfastly denied any involvement in Todd Barclay’s employment matters. And we all know Bill is an honest man like all good Catholics, and a man who would not mislead the house. So we have to assume that the 450 text messages that Winston obviously has to use later in the campaign were not of a political nature. Obviously when he made this statement he was telling the truth and none of the 450 text messages were about employment issues.

Labour Leader Andrew Little began by zeroing in on English’s comments on Radio New Zealand on March 1 last year when the then Finance Minister said he was not aware of any specific problems between Barclay and his staff.

Andrew Little might have been onto something for once in his life.

“Why should New Zealanders place any trust in him as Prime Minister, given he has told media things that are untrue about his contact with Glenys Dickson, told media things that are untrue about his knowledge of Todd Barclay’s actions, and consistently failed the moral standards that New Zealanders expect of their elected leaders?”

You wonder what Winston has up his sleeve and if English is nimble enough to dodge it.

Especially when it seems likely the Evil Six have been leaking Bill English’s text messages.

Again, the problem for English is that his text message to Stuart Davie suggested he was at least aware of the dispute and that the settlement had been topped up from the National leader’s fund. English told Davie in the text the “settlement was larger than normal because of the privacy breach” and had to be “part paid from the Prime Minister’s budget to avoid potential legal action”.

English should have dispatched someone tougher than Glenda Hughes to Clutha Southland to sort all this out a long time ago.

Now Labour have a new leader the popcorn eating and enjoyment in politics is going to come from seeing what else Winston will come up with.

