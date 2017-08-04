EXCLUSIVE: The REAL reason Jacinda is Labour’s leader right now

Labour sources have confirmed to Whaleoil that the real reason that Andrew Little is no longer the leader of the New Zealand Labour party is because caucus discovered it had been lied to about “internal” poll results.

A very recent internal UMR poll had Labour on 20%. And NZ First on 19%

We have always maintained that the internal polls were rubbish, but it turns out UMR may have been doing a much better job of it. It was the people telling caucus porkies that were the problem.

Once it was clear that the much lauded “30%” was just a dream and the actual number was 20%, it was no longer possible for Andrew Little to stay as leader. Both for not being truthful to his own colleagues and for the fact that this would mean a zero list MP intake for 2017 as well as an overhang in parliament.

You can see why a reluctant Jacinda Ardern is willing to take one for the team. Any percentage point higher than 20% is potentially a job saved. This isn’t about winning an election. This is about basic party survival.

The mere thought of Winston Peters’ NZ First being the second largest party in parliament has been a reality check that even self deception cannot conquer.