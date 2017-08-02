Who else could Whaleoil have as the Face of the Day today?
Look at her. She’s just so happy to be in the job!
I actually feel sorry for her. She genuinely didn’t want this and is just being a good team player.
Will Labour voters return because two people in the Labour party changed job titles?
