Face of the Day

by Whaleoil Staff on August 2, 2017 at 6:30am

via RNZ

Who else could Whaleoil have as the Face of the Day today?

Look at her.  She’s just so happy to be in the job!  

Photo Hagen Hopkins via RNZ

I actually feel sorry for her.   She genuinely didn’t want this and is just being a good team player.

Will Labour voters return because two people in the Labour party changed job titles?

 

