Face of the Day

A Whaleoil reader sent this in for the obvious reason. But what got to me was the less obvious stuff

Labour’s Golden Girl

Is X Factor enough?

“I can do this”, says Jacinda

I have never been more frustrated with the main stream media as I have been over the last 36 hours or so.

They are treating the poor woman like some kind of special needs case that needs encouragement and overt support.

By the time you have got her to say “I can do this”, you just know the whole thing is a perverse spectacle.

Nobody that gets to run for Prime Minister is even expected to have to assure the public that they themselves think they are capable. That is meant to be a given.

This isn’t about her age, this isn’t about her expressed want to have children, this isn’t about her being the youngest and more visually appealing women Labour MPs.

This is about an election, about policy, about getting voters to come to Labour and about building confidence in a Labour party that has been slowly bleeding to death under enforced union control.

Let’s judge her on what she does between now and the election. That will provide enough material for comment and analysis.

How is she going to untangle Labour from the MOU?

How is she going to tell the Green party they will have to succeed on their own merits, and Labour may very well keep them outside of government on Confidence and Supply?

How is she going to address issues that are vote winners on core matters to voters out there, or is she going to get lost chasing things like mental health and water quality?

Who is she going to put in the first 5 winnable list positions? Will these be jobs for the boys or girls, or will these be fresh new faces that reflect a new era for the Labour party?

Will she promote potential, or will she protect mediocre people who are just marking time?

Those are the questions.

Not the absurd and deeply embarrassing spectacle we’ve had until now.