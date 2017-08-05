Face of the Day

I used to respect Jeanette Fitzsimons

Green Party co-founder Jeanette Fitzsimons has defended Metiria Turei and described her admission of benefit fraud as “courageous”. Today Turei said she would not resign as the Green party co-leader or as a member of Parliament for the Greens but said she would not seek a ministerial position in any new Labour Green government. Fitzsimons said the benefit fraud Turei admitted to this week was more than 20 years ago and her discussing it had opened the door for public debate.

What is it with old party leaders and elections? They all need to feel relevant again. Once you’re out, you stay out of the game.

What is worse is that I believed Jeanette had moral standards and that I just disagreed with her on policy.

Turns out, after all these years, she’s as screwed up in her thinking as Metiria, James and the rest of the Fraud Squad.

Oh well.