Face of the Day

Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon have taken themselves off the Green Party list.

Last night’s press conference showed that these two people are the only two Green MPs with any kind of integrity, because the rest are reported to have doubled down and are supporting Metiria Turei’s Fraud-to-Power election strategy.

Or so we are told. Because Metiria also said caucus was 100% behind her. That was clearly a lie. Did James Shaw lie? Maybe not. He said the dissent was not a lot less. He didn’t say it was gone altogether.

It’s remarkable that the party is united behind the values of a leader that has admitted to committing a number of crimes, but they are busy plotting against two people in the party who didn’t want to go quietly.

So fraud good. Standing against fraud, bad.