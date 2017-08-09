Face of the Day

“Who is that?”, you might right ask.

Unless you are from Christchurch, and you were one of the 400-odd people who voted for him, you probably won’t remember the new leader of the Conservative Party: Leighton Baker.

Without Colin Craig or a capable press secretary, the current incarnation of the Conservative party has had about zero cut-through with the media this election. This is somewhat admirable in a conservative kind of way.

But apart from Whaleoil and Ian Wishart’s blog, I can’t recall any coverage anywhere else.

They have a plan for that.

I can appreciate Leighton Baker using Epsom as a stage to attempt to get more publicity. Gareth Morgan is (still?) considering the same strategy.

But to launch yourself, as a Christchurch Builder, in Auckland’s Epson and genuinely pretend to want to be “Epsom’s new leader” when Epsom is solidly stitched up for ACT’s David Seymour has to be delusional.

The Conservative party stands no chance of winning Epson. The best they can hope for is to boost the party vote. So to run as if you are wanting to be MP for Epsom just shows the Conservative party’s messaging isn’t focused.