Face of the Day

by Whaleoil Staff on August 11, 2017 at 6:30am

“… Our results support an evolutionary argument for why low-status, low-performing males are hostile towards female competitors,” conclude study authors Michael Kasumovic and Jeffrey Kuznekoff.

“As men often rely on aggression to maintain their dominant social status, the increase in hostility towards a woman by lower-status males may be an attempt to disregard a female’s performance and suppress her disturbance on the hierarchy to retain their social rank.”

References

So Martyn Bradbury wrote a post about me

Anne Russell on the misogyny at The Daily Blog

The misogyny of the left

The left must stand up to abuse

Insights into Sexism: Male Status and Performance Moderates Female-Directed Hostile and Amicable Behaviour

 

