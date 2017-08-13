Face of the Day

Someone fancies herself as the Green Jacinda. Golriz Ghahraman is on the list and will come in at number 8. If she’s lucky enough her hero Metiria hasn’t killed the party altogether.

This is part of an interview she did representing New Zealand to the world

The New Zealand media was remarkably forgiving of former prime minister John Key, despite his faux pas and allegations of sexual harassment, for instance. Do you think there are double standards for different politicians? GG: Yeah, for sure. And I think to some extent Metiria was taking responsibility in this way and also saying that the system needs to be changed to help so many people that are actually suffering meant that she got attacked in a way that … politicians kind of laugh off the things that they’ve done — whether it’s the allegations of sexual harassment that John Key faced, whether it’s Bill English and his tak[ing] of [taxpayer money that] he wasn’t entitled to in housing allowance. Both Bill English and John Key, of course, also registered at electorates that they weren’t living at, which is something Metiria has also been accused of, and really viciously attacked for. I think part of that was she was taking responsibility for it but also saying that the system is, to some extent, to blame — rightly to blame, and it needs to be changed. So she was attacked.

On the left, two wrongs make a right.

Turei has said she doesn’t regret coming forward about her past, saying it has opened up debate about welfare in New Zealand. What do you think about social injustices and inequalities in New Zealand, and how a better balance may be struck? In the longer term, do you think she has helped to change the broader debate? GG: Yeah, I think it was very frustrating for New Zealanders who are actually suffering the effects of nine years of policies that have slashed public spending, that have sold off our state houses, that have caused the homelessness that we’re facing, when politicians stand up and say that we’re living with “a rockstar economy.” People are really suffering and this [incident] actually spoke to that — for the first time they could hear someone admit that actually things aren’t all OK here. That conversation is so essential. And she hasn’t apologised because the point was that people, good, honest people, shouldn’t be put in a place where they have to make these kind of choices. Nobody wants to make a choice between feeding their child, having a home or lying to authorities.

Nobody has to lie. It’s a personal choice.

This lady is also a lawyer.

Nice to see that Green party lawyers think the law is fluid enough to do whatever they like, but not fluid enough for others to do what they like.