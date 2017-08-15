Face of the Day

Yesterday the number of New Zealanders in the world increased by one more than was expected as Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is actually a New Zealander. Born to a New Zealand father in Australia, having grown up in Australia, he’s still subject to laws that make him a fair dinkum Kiwi.

Dual citizens are not allowed to run for public office under Australia’s constitution. Mr Joyce revealed earlier that he may have New Zealand citizenship by descent, but said he will take his case to the nation’s High Court. PM Malcolm Turnbull’s government risks losing its grip on power if Mr Joyce is ruled ineligible. The office of New Zealand Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne confirmed to Australian media that under New Zealand law, a child born to a New Zealand national is automatically given citizenship.

It’s a bit messy as this follows two Australian Green MPs having to quit for similar reasons. And there also have been others. The government only has a one seat majority, so you can see why they are suddenly more interested in delaying any kind of decision.

But there is also another New Zealand dimension to this event:

New Zealand Labour’s Chris Hipkins has confirmed that he asked two written questions of Dunne around the citizenship issue after discussing the matter with an acquaintance who works in the Australian Labor Party. But Dunne’s office and DIA say it was questions from media that prompted them to look into the matter, not Hipkins’ inquiries. Hipkins said he should have looked into the background and ramifications of the question and that he has no intention of getting involved with Australian domestic politics.

Labour are doing so well domestically, they are now using their spare time to run political hits on the Australian government on behalf of the Labor party.

