Face of the Day

Nobody believes that Chris Hipkins didn’t know why he was asking those questions of Peter Dunne other than someone in the Australian Labor party asked him to. He apparently just said “oh, ok, I’ll turn these into parliamentary questions for you. I realise you can just look it up on the DIA web site, or I could walk to Dunne’s office, but let me make it a formal request so everything is recorded and above board”.

Jacinda Ardern on the other hand tells us she believes him.

So either he’s lied to her and she’s quite happy to perpetuate the lie, or she believes him, which is a magnitude of horrors worse.

Either way, the honeymoon is over. Her first MP scandal has taken all the momentum out of the Labour-positive press coverage and it has forced Ardern to make public statements that nobody believes to be true.

Not bad, for the second week in the job, 6 weeks short of election day.

They say a week is a long time in politics. During the last few months towards an election, mere hours are a long time in politics.

As for the response, if you think Gerry Brownlee and Julie Bishop didn’t have anything to do with that, then you probably believe Chris and Jacinda too.

Oh Barry. You’re too old and cynical. Don’t you believe in the Jacinda Effect?