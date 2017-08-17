Face of the Day

He had to be a lunatic, by definition, to be hanging around with his colleagues in the Green party. But some Green MPs are True Believers and no part of the Marxist Comradeship.

Kennedy Graham made his valedictory speech yesterday.

This was the Green MP audience that turned out in support:

These people pretend to care about us, our children and our environment.

It is clear they only care about themselves.

Nothing new there, though, eh? Just a rather poignant example of it.

Graham was respected across the House. This is worse than spite. It’s immature.