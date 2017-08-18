Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Face of the Day

by Whaleoil Staff on August 18, 2017 at 6:30am

That’s Pauline Hanson in the Australian senate.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson shocked her fellow senators after entering the chamber during Question Time on Thursday afternoon wearing a full length burqa.

There were audible groans in the Senate as she walked in and one person was heard saying “What on earth?”

Senator Hanson removed the burqa a few minutes later as she attempted to ask the Attorney-General a question on banning the garment altogether.

“Will the Attorney-General ban this burqa?” she said in the Senate.

“You are not an adherent of the Islamic faith,” Senator Brandis said in a passionate response.

“I would caution you and counsel you. Be very, very careful of the offence you may give.”

It’s not a burqa, it’s a full-face black covering garment.

 

– Facebook, The Australian, SBS

 

