Face of the Day

That’s Pauline Hanson in the Australian senate.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson shocked her fellow senators after entering the chamber during Question Time on Thursday afternoon wearing a full length burqa.
There were audible groans in the Senate as she walked in and one person was heard saying “What on earth?”
Senator Hanson removed the burqa a few minutes later as she attempted to ask the Attorney-General a question on banning the garment altogether.
“Will the Attorney-General ban this burqa?” she said in the Senate.
“You are not an adherent of the Islamic faith,” Senator Brandis said in a passionate response.
“I would caution you and counsel you. Be very, very careful of the offence you may give.”
It’s not a burqa, it’s a full-face black covering garment.
– Facebook, The Australian, SBS
