Face of the Day

Labour have finalised their new election hoardings. You should see them appearing in your neck of the woods soon.

Labour’s 2017 Campaign Manager, Andrew Kirton, said: “We’re really pleased with the new designs and we hope voters like them too.” “Our new hoardings give voters a sense of the policy areas that Jacinda and Labour are focused on, while making it clear that it is the party vote that matters if we are to change the government and build a better New Zealand. “Around 5,000 of our new party vote hoardings will start sprouting up across the country soon. Let’s do this,” said Andrew Kirton.

Labour have arrived at the core issues of election campaigning. It’s taken them nine years, but they got there. A fresh face, economy, housing, health care, education.

The really scary thing is that it is nothing but a front. The party itself hasn’t actually changed. They still want to tax us all into an early grave. But a sufficient amount of voters are seeing this as the change they have been looking for.

In the end, nothing changes. Unless we have another political nuclear bomb before the election, Winston Peters will continue to be in the spot to decide what the next government looks like.