Face of the Day

by Whaleoil Staff on August 21, 2017 at 6:30am

Sir Colin Meads passed away in peace yesterday.  A man so well respected that any platitudes fall short.  People have  responded with their own memorials, such as putting a rugby ball on the front lawn.

A genuine good bastard.  A generous man.  And someone who left nothing out on the field, or in life, but never mixed the two.

RIP.

 

