Face of the Day

Sir Colin Meads passed away in peace yesterday. A man so well respected that any platitudes fall short. People have responded with their own memorials, such as putting a rugby ball on the front lawn.
A genuine good bastard. A generous man. And someone who left nothing out on the field, or in life, but never mixed the two.
RIP.
