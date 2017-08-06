Fallout for EY contiunes as their silence damns them

EY hasn’t said a word about their corruption and meddling of business journalism awards.

Every major outlet has abandoned the awards and written hashly about their meddling. Now journalists have begun handing back the awards and prizes they won.

Double award winning journalist Jenny Ruth has handed back her awards and the prize money:

I felt sick last Thursday when I learned EY had disqualified the work of my colleague, Karyn Scherer, on printing company Fuji Xerox New Zealand and its questionable sales tactics and dodgy accounting.

The pride I’d taken in receiving my awards evaporated when I learned the reason for that disqualification was that Fuji Xerox was an audit client of EY’s.

The EY awards, excluding stories on EY audit clients, are worse than no awards at all.

This has particular resonance for me.

Since May, I’ve been working on one of the biggest series of stories of my more than 30-year career as a journalist.

That’s the worsening news from Fletcher Building’s construction division and the seeming inaction – until last month – of its board.

Now guess who Fletcher Building’s auditor is? No prizes for guessing it’s EY.

EY’s stance has also destroyed the value of the awards I’d already won.

Good journalism has always been about telling truth to power without fear or favour.

When I graduated as a journalist many long years ago, my father gave me a framed placard he’d made himself which still hangs on my wall.

“News is something someone wants suppressed; everything else is advertising,” the placard reads and attributes the quote to famed US newspaper publisher Randolf Hearst, though other sources attribute it to the British publisher Lord Northcliffe.

The prize money was always of less importance to me than winning the awards themselves but, the longer I thought about it, the more the money felt tainted.

So, on Friday afternoon I posted the framed certificate from the second award and wrote a cheque for $2000 and sent them back to EY (I couldn’t find the first certificate – possibly left behind at Radio New Zealand – or I would have sent that too.)

