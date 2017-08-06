Fat Tony on the awesome job Labour did before firing Andrew

The political drama began last with polls showing the crucial party vote for Labour crashing to 24 per cent and a leaked internal UMR poll at an even worse level of 23 per cent. As Labour’s candidate vote holds up better than its party vote, a result at that level could mean no list seats and the loss of such party heavyweights as David Parker, Trevor Mallard and even leader Andrew Little himself. It appeared that Labour was bleeding support to the Greens following Metiria Turei’s sensational admission to benefit fraud and to New Zealand First as Winston’s road show wended its way around regional New Zealand. But whatever the cause of the decline in support, a radical response was called for. In those circumstances, political parties always look to their leaders.

Get ready for this. Mike Williams clearly thinks Andrew Little carried little blame for the party’s performance.

In my view, Andrew Little as leader did a good job in many ways. The party is more united than it has been since Helen Clark’s time; the policy on offer for this election is well developed, attractive and credible. Labour has attracted a slate of excellent candidates, and is much better organised and funded than it was three years ago. Despite all of these advantages, the party was spinning its wheels.

A united party is a mirage. The amount of leaking and back stabbing going on was as delicious as it was copious. I’m not aware of a single media outlet that didn’t have someone dumping a bucket load of dirt on their steps.

Excellent candidates? What a pointless thing to have when you can’t get a single person off your list into parliament. As for being better funded than three years ago, that’s kind of relative. We know that the Labour party was close to being bankrupt after the last election, and they have gotten ahead mugs, stickers and tea towels at a time.

So if all these things are so well organised, what on earth is the problem with voters not wanting Labour as it is? Mike has an answer for that too.

So far Jacinda has had rave reviews and my experience is that the more you see of her, the more you’ll like her. There’s a human warmth about her to go with the intelligence and commitment and her small-town upbringing gives her valuable insights into a segment of society often a bit alien to the Labour Party. I won’t be surprised if you see a revival of the phenomenon where women in safe National-held seats quietly give their party vote to Labour to give Jacinda a leg up, just as they did for Helen until John Key came along.

Their power of self-delusion is epic.

In another eight weeks, they’ll sit there staring at the result and wondering what went wrong… THIS time…

– Mike Williams, Hawkes Bay Today