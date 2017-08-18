The NZ Human Rights Commission should get out of bed with FIANZ

FIANZ are recognised as the Federation of Islamic Associations in New Zealand by the New Zealand government and are able to collect all the lucrative Halal certification money because of this recognition. The government allows this despite the fact that FIANZ have refused to allow the Ahmadiyya Muslim community (which had the largest mosque in New Zealand when their mosque first opened) to join their group.
The Ahmadiyya are Muslims who are often in the news for their charitable actions and good deeds and they are the Islamic sect of choice for New Zealand politicians looking for a photo opportunity. The Ahmadiyya have a good name and a reputation for being tolerant of other religions and peaceful. They are also known for being persecuted in Muslim majority countries.
Tellingly these peaceful, accepting and tolerant Muslims have been rejected by FIANZ and the government allows FIANZ to exclude them from their membership as well as exclude them from the Halal money.
But that is not the only sin of FIANZ.
In the past, FIANZ has ironically aligned themselves with the New Zealand Human Rights Commission in order to condemn terror attacks by Muslims on non-Muslims inside non-Muslim countries. Of course, they only condemned it with the understanding that terror has no religion.
When non-Muslims who are Jewish dare to try to protect themselves from Muslim aggression however they do not issue joint statements with the NZ Human Rights commission deploring the Islamic aggression that caused them to retaliate.
President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), Hazim Arafeh, issued a press release in which he said the representative body of New Zealand Muslims “strongly condemns the indiscriminate and disproportionate Israeli aggressions…” and “is deeply concerned at this deplorable act by Israel and calls upon the New Zealand government and all world leaders to censure Israel…”.
What was the “deplorable act” of Israel’ that was worthy of such outrage and censure?
According to FIANZ, it is implementing “security measures which includes [sic] metal detectors and turnstiles”, similar to those all over Israel and around the world, at the Temple Mount compound immediately after a terror attack and the discovery of numerous weapons stored at the site.
Terrorists smuggled weapons into the Temple Mount compound and used the site as a base to carry out their attack. The use of Islam’s third holiest site (and Judaism’s most holy site) as a weapons cache and a terror base, though, does not seem to upset FIANZ; only attempts to prevent future attempts to use the site as such.
FIANZ also found no room to condemn the murder of two Israeli Druze policemen – who were protecting the Temple Mount compound – that preceded the security measures. In fact, they explicitly call for the removal of routine security measures that might prevent further murderous attacks.
Neither has FIANZ been outspoken against increased security measures at Islam’s holiest site – the Ka’aba Mosque in Mecca – or steps taken at other mosques to protect Muslims. FIANZ seems only “deeply concerned” when the Israeli government installs such measures are taken to protect its citizens and tourists. How can such selective outrage encourage peace?
FIANZ has been vocal against terror attacks in London, Egypt, Manchester, Jakarta, Canada, and in France and Lebanon, “stand[ing] alongside all innocent victims of terrorism in peace, solidarity and humanity” – the latter release was also issued jointly with the New Zealand Human Rights Commission.
FIANZ, however, was slow to censure a New Zealand Sheikh, Anwar Sahib, for his antisemitic and misogynistic comments last year and FIANZ have never once expressed any condemnation of attacks against Israelis – not even the most recent slaughter of a grandfather and his two children at a shabbat dinner.
This lack of condemnation or concern from FIANZ is, regrettably, consistent with the Islamic Council of New Zealand, which said “…it is not all that clear that Israelis are victims of terrorism in recent incidents…” during the 2015 spate of attacks that included an 80 year old woman being stabbed in Rishon Lezion and an old man run over and hacked at a bus stop in Jerusalem…
This double standard is very concerning and when you add that to their rejection of the peaceful and tolerant Ahmadiyya Muslims it paints a picture of an intolerant organisation inside New Zealand who are unlikely to use their Halal money to promote peace and tolerance. They are not a group that the NZ Human Rights commission should be getting into bed with as their views are clearly intolerant of Ahmadiyya Muslims and Jews both inside and outside of New Zealand.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.