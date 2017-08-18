The NZ Human Rights Commission should get out of bed with FIANZ

FIANZ are recognised as the Federation of Islamic Associations in New Zealand by the New Zealand government and are able to collect all the lucrative Halal certification money because of this recognition. The government allows this despite the fact that FIANZ have refused to allow the Ahmadiyya Muslim community (which had the largest mosque in New Zealand when their mosque first opened) to join their group.

The Ahmadiyya are Muslims who are often in the news for their charitable actions and good deeds and they are the Islamic sect of choice for New Zealand politicians looking for a photo opportunity. The Ahmadiyya have a good name and a reputation for being tolerant of other religions and peaceful. They are also known for being persecuted in Muslim majority countries.

Tellingly these peaceful, accepting and tolerant Muslims have been rejected by FIANZ and the government allows FIANZ to exclude them from their membership as well as exclude them from the Halal money.

But that is not the only sin of FIANZ.

In the past, FIANZ has ironically aligned themselves with the New Zealand Human Rights Commission in order to condemn terror attacks by Muslims on non-Muslims inside non-Muslim countries. Of course, they only condemned it with the understanding that terror has no religion.

When non-Muslims who are Jewish dare to try to protect themselves from Muslim aggression however they do not issue joint statements with the NZ Human Rights commission deploring the Islamic aggression that caused them to retaliate.

President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), Hazim Arafeh, issued a press release in which he said the representative body of New Zealand Muslims “strongly condemns the indiscriminate and disproportionate Israeli aggressions…” and “is deeply concerned at this deplorable act by Israel and calls upon the New Zealand government and all world leaders to censure Israel…”.

What was the “deplorable act” of Israel’ that was worthy of such outrage and censure?

This double standard is very concerning and when you add that to their rejection of the peaceful and tolerant Ahmadiyya Muslims it paints a picture of an intolerant organisation inside New Zealand who are unlikely to use their Halal money to promote peace and tolerance. They are not a group that the NZ Human Rights commission should be getting into bed with as their views are clearly intolerant of Ahmadiyya Muslims and Jews both inside and outside of New Zealand.