First thing Jacinda Ardern does: the absolute minimum

Her first chance to stamp her mark on the Labour party has been and gone. She’s reshuffled her shadow cabinet.

Jacinda Ardern has announced a portfolio reshuffle caused by her ascension to Labour leader. Ardern retains children, arts culture and heritage, and picks up the security and intelligence portfolion. The man she replaced, Andrew Little, has been handed her justice and small business portfolios. He also picks up ACC off outgoing MP Sue Moroney and retains the “new economy” portfolio. Little moves to seventh spot on Labour’s front bench. That position had been occupied by new deputy leader Kelvin Davis, who moves to the No 2 spot. Apart from that movement the caucus rankings remain the same.

It is fairly clear that a Fresh Approach is definitely not what you will get with Jacinda Ardern. There was no specific need to knife half the caucus and keep them all on edge, but the first few moves matter in politics.

I give this one a C minus for pragmatism and a E for actually changing the Labour party so it has more appeal to the electorate. In the end, it’s the votes that matter. Only then you get the fart around for three years.

Grant Robertson picks up Associate Arts Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni gets Associate Children, and Nanaia Mahuta Associate Maori Development. After a string of dire poll results Little stood down as leader on Tuesday. A few hours later Ardern, his 37-year-old deputy, was elected unopposed to the position. Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis was chosen as her deputy unopposed. Along with Labour’s other Maori MPs, Davis had chosen to remove himself from the party list for the general election. However, Labour’s constitution requires the party’s leader and deputy to be listed at one and two.

Kelvin Davis has jumped into a life-boat. He is now likely to survive the nation-wide cull that will befall the Labour party.

After being elected Ardern said she would take stock for 72 hours before revealing any changes to Labour’s election campaign and policy. With the election on September 23, the reshuffle is a minor one and will not ruffle any feathers.

So here’s the theory: voters don’t like the Labour party enough. They fire the guy at the top. And effectively change nothing else.

Will the voters accept this as a substantial enough change to return to Labour?

Not enough of them. Certainly not enough to get anywhere near a result starting with a 3.

– NZ Herald