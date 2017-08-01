Why forcing children to recite the Koran is child abuse

Before I explain why forcing a child to recite the Koran is child abuse I must first explain the difference between descriptive violence and prescriptive violence. The bible has descriptions of violence in the old testament but they are descriptions of violence that happened in the past. They are historical accounts of what happened then.The Koran is different because it has verses that prescribe violence. Verses that tell the reader to do violence and who to do the violence to. It tells the reader who to hate and who to despise. It promises the reader rewards in paradise for doing violence. This is a key difference between the Bible and the Koran and is why people who argue that the bible has violence too have a weak argument.

…Koran-At-A-Glance uses the standard Pickthall translation but with two additional features intended to make it more accessible for the reader and therefore easier to understand why it inspires jihadis around the world to commit their atrocities with a clear conscience. Firstly, four major themes are highlighted, focussing on what the Koran has to say about Allah, Believers, Unbelievers and Jihad. Secondly, thumbnails of all the suras are presented on the Home page in chronological order, with the relatively peaceful Meccan suras distinguished from the increasingly warlike Medinan ones, culminating in the ferocious sura 9. This gives a visual idea of how Mohammed’s message changed from that of a conventional style prophet during his powerless time in Mecca to that of a powerful warlord in Medina. If you are a non-Muslim it might be worth reading through the verses highlighted in red to discover just what Allah intends to do to you simply for not believing in him. This includes roasting in hell for eternity with periodic replacements of your skin so you can continue to feel the pain. In Western countries which have laws against hate speech, why do the verses about unbelievers not qualify? Other themes could have been drawn out but the ones presented are arguably those likely to have the deepest impact on Muslim children who are made to recite the Koran from an early age. Adults may argue about scholarly interpretations but they mean nothing to a ten year old. Surely, all a child is likely to get out of the Koran is the message of terror of Allah who knows what he or she is thinking and who might decide to torture them forever, the lure of a distinctly sensual paradise, loathing for unbelievers and the requirement to “strive in Allah’s way”. Is this not why we see so many teenagers, particularly the more devout ones, run off to kill and die for ISIS? Whether that result is what the parents intended or not, should it not be predictable? Why does filling a child’s head with such violent and hateful sentiments not qualify as child abuse, and does it not prime the child, once they are old enough, to commit violence against non-Muslims and sedition against their host country?

There are peaceful verses in the Koran and they are the examples that will be pulled out when apologists and Muslims are wanting to prove to you that Islam is a religion of peace. Be aware that the prophet Muhammad started off preaching peace but was unsuccessful at gaining followers with a message of peace. It was when he started holding up caravans and stealing goods and taking slaves and waging a war that his followers grew and his “religion” gained in popularity. No doubt a share in the loot and sex slaves had something to do with it.

Any reader is bound to notice the many contradictions in the Koran, primarily those between the early peaceful suras and the later warlike ones. One traditional way to reconcile them has been to claim that Allah cancelled, or abrogated, early verses in the light of changing circumstances. Abrogation is an attempt by Muslim scholars to protect an eternal, omniscient being from the charge of changing his mind or getting himself confused about his own revelations. We might ask how successful the attempt is, considering that some verses are abrogated by the very next verse or even by earlier verses (eg 2:158, 33:52). Abrogation is a highly contentious subject but, in view of the importance widely attached to it, we have marked abrogated verses, according to WikiIslam’s list, like this (hover over the reference for a popup of the abrogating verse): (8:)61. And if they incline to peace, incline thou also to it, and trust in Allah. Lo! He, even He, is the Hearer, the Knower. (abr. 9:29)

Forcing children to learn by rote verses that instruct them to hate the non-believers and to slay them is incitement and brainwashing. Look below at just a small selection of some of the horrible things the Koran is teaching young children about Jews for example. You will see that the Allah of these verses is not a loving God but a vengeful one.

The Koran is divided into 114 chapters called suras. The following are translations of passages found in these suras that are related to Jews… [2.88] And they say: Our hearts are covered. Nay, Allah has cursed them on account of their unbelief; so little it is that they believe. [2.98] Whoever is the enemy of Allah and His angels and His apostles and Jibreel and Meekaeel, so surely Allah is the enemy of the unbelievers. [5.33] The punishment of those who wage war against Allah and His apostle and strive to make mischief in the land is only this, that they should be murdered or crucified or their hands and their feet should be cut off on opposite sides or they should be imprisoned; this shall be as a disgrace for them in this world, and in the hereafter they shall have a grievous chastisement, [5.51] O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people. [5.60] … (Worse is he) whom Allah has cursed and brought His wrath upon, and of whom He made apes and swine, and he who served the Shaitan; these are worse in place and more erring from the straight path. [5.64] … Their hands shall be shackled and they shall be cursed for what they say… and they strive to make mischief in the land; and Allah does not love the mischief-makers. -jewishvirtuallibrary

It is no accident that terrorist after terrorist in the West are reported as having become ” devout” Muslims before they killed. Close study of the Koran and the messages inside it can incite terrorism. Instructing a person to do violence while at the same time promising sensual delights in paradise as their reward for killing can be effective propaganda. Exposing children to these deeply disturbing messages is child abuse. They are not being brainwashed to love but are being brainwashed to hate.