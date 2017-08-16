Forget about “sexist” sprinkles I demand that more women enter these careers

“Sexist” sprinkles have sparked controversy on social media after a post appeared showing a photo of pink and blue sprinkles on a supermarket shelf labelled boy’s and girl’s. Felicity Bright took a photo of the Countdown labels…She posted the photo on Countdown’s Facebook page saying…”I’m curious about the relationship between sprinkles and gender. Maybe, just maybe, it’s old fashioned everyday sexism. Perhaps you could revise your labels.” …Spokeswoman for the chain Kate Porter told the Herald the company agreed the sprinkles should not be gendered and were changing the ticketing as quickly as possible. -NZ Herald

I find it amusing that the same social justice bullies who like to make a fuss about trivial things like “sexist” sprinkles in order to virtue signal are not so keen on the dirty and dangerous jobs that so many men do. When it comes to gender equality they don’t agitate for these kinds of careers to be filled by women. I wonder why that is?



Most of us don’t want to pay half the bill on dates, we don’t want to work dirty and dangerous jobs, we don’t want to be drafted if there was a war, we don’t have to prove to a court that our children need us after divorce, and we don’t want to serve as unpaid bodyguard or be the first one to go downstairs when we hear a strange noise… and luckily for us, we don’t have to! Because men do these things. Voluntarily. Every day. They don’t ask for a “thank you” because it is so built-into them to give, to serve. And, although it may surprise some readers, men do these things because they love women. They are doing these things for us so we might love them back. -medium.com

Here are ten dirty and dangerous jobs that I demand that SJB women choose as their career in order to show that they totally reject traditional gender roles. Making a fuss about “sexist” sprinkles simply doesn’t cut it. If these women really mean what they say then they should be lining up to take on these ” sexist” male dominated careers.

Garbage Collector Garbage collectors remove waste and recyclable products from homes and businesses. They must be in good physical condition as they often lift garbage cans by hand and dump the contents into their truck. Although some employers request at least a high school diploma, it is generally not required for the job…

Gastroenterologist Having to deal with digestive systems and associated problems, gastroenterologists often encounter obnoxious odors and human waste while examining their patients. They also must work with embarrassing parts of the human body…Like physicians, gastroenterologists must obtain a bachelor’s degree and then attend medical school, after which they complete a residency program. Dairy Farmhand Farmhands work in on farms and in barns, which usually have no heating or air conditioning. They are often required to do graveyard shifts to get the milk that must go out for early morning distributions. The main jobs are milking cows, clearing dung and barn maintenance. Working in unhygienic environments and extreme conditions often make this job unpleasant… dairy farmhands need good stamina and a high tolerance for unpleasant scents to undertake this work. Sewage Cleaners Though most sewerage is cleaned using pumps, the process still can be an unpleasant experience. Discarded products and even tree roots can cause clogging, and the result could be backed up raw sewage. Toxic gases, unsanitary and crammed spaces make the job seriously unhealthy…Sewerage cleaners must be willing to work in shifts and under difficult conditions. A healthy immune system is crucial to take up this job. Oil Rig Personnel A dangerous and difficult job done in an off track location in the world with oil raining on a successful day is not everyone’s cup of tea. The job often requires 12-hour shifts and the ability to do heavy physical work in cramped spaces. Oil rig personnel work with extremely combustible materials on platforms that are located miles away from shore. If there is an accident, help may not be able to get there quickly… Coal Miner Coal excavations are messy and black and highly hazardous to the lungs. Considered among the most dangerous jobs in the world, coal mining requires working in claustrophobic dark spaces, deep down tunnels and under hot and humid conditions… A good pair of lungs, stamina to work in harsh conditions and the ability to work long hours are essential for this job. Embalmer Working in a mortuary with cadavers can be quite draining for an embalmer. Often the job requires dealing with harmful cleaning chemicals and possible infections that are carried by the dead body. The job can be dangerous because embalmers come in contact with body fluids, blood and possibly infectious diseases. Embalmers prepare the body neatly to make it look presentable for funeral services and to meet legal requirements. All states require that embalmers receive a license, but requirements vary by state… Hazardous Material Remover Hazardous material removers clean up spaces that have hazardous chemicals such as radioactive material, chemically combustible material and nuclear waste. Using toxins for the removals pose a serious threat to these workers’ health. Hazardous material removers must remain alert and adhere to strict precautions because making mistakes can prove costly for the public and other workers… Pest Control Removal Specialist Pest control removal specialists enjoy a messy job that requires dealing with pesky insects, reptiles and smelly pests. These specialists must operate with extreme caution because their jobs involve setting traps, spraying chemicals, using poisonous substances in uncomfortable spaces such as attics, barns and farms. A good eye for detail and strong immunity are required for this job…

High Rise Window Washer Though not necessarily the dirtiest job ever, washing the dirt from windows can be a dangerous affair. Injury rates are high because high-rise window washers must reach incredible heights to do their cleaning. High-rise window cleaners stand in baskets attached to hydraulic cranes, climb ladders and crawl onto window ledges. This means that workers must have a good pair of lungs, in addition to the ability to work in high altitudes… -work.chron