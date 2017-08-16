Free speech is under attack

Western Civilisation is on a downward spiral. A few centuries from now they’ll speak of the second Dark Ages that were somehow voluntarily entered into by Liberals that place the feelings of others higher than the security of their own people.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.