A freudian slip from Bill?

During the post cabinet press conference Bill English made a bit of a freudian slip…surprisingly no media have picked this up yet.

This is a transcript of the press conference. It is clear that media know more than they are letting on and are in the set up phase.

Media: Prime Minister, why did you send 450 text messages to Glenys Dickson in the year up to her quitting? PM: I think everything that can be said about that matter’s been said and I don’t have any further comment about that. Media: Because you implied that you knew nothing about what was happening—or pretty much nothing about what was happening down there—but the fact that you sent 450 text messages in the year up to her quitting shows you were obviously in very close contact. PM: No, what I said was I wasn’t aware of the employment settlement. But, look, that’s all been canvassed. Material that was involved has been released to the public, subject to another police investigation.

But that isn’t true, is it Bill? You did know about the settlement because you text the electorate chair in Clutha-Southland that showed you clearly did know about the settlement, how much it was, and how it was funded.

Media: Are the police looking at those texts at all? Have they asked for them? PM: You’d have to ask them. Media: They haven’t come to you and asked for them? PM: You’d have to ask the police. I’ve had no contact with the police. Media: Why were some of your texts to Glenys Dickson late at night and early in the morning, and do you remember why you text her at 20 past 1 a.m. one morning? PM: No, I just can’t comment on that.

Why not? You aren’t in the house now Bill. That’s a ministerial phone you are using to text Glenys Dickson.

Media: Do you know why you were texting—you know, you texted her 22 times the day before she quit? Why were you—what were you doing? PM: Well, again, all the commentary that can be made on that has been made, I think. Media: Because you texted her 25 times in the week after she quit as well. Why did you do that? PM: Well, as I said, this has all been covered. You know, it’s subject to another police investigation. Media: Was she trying to get you to save her job? PM: Well, I don’t want to—I can’t comment on it, particularly given that this is subject to further police investigation.

There is the slip right there…he doesn’t want to…then quickly changed to “Can’t”. Why can’t you speak about it Bill? Is that because of a confidentiality agreement? Is that because it implicates you? Or John Key?

Media: When was the most recent contact you’ve had with Glenys Dickson? PM: Oh, it would be some time ago. I can’t—again, I’d have to—I can’t really comment on that. I can’t tell you off the top of my head.

There is the “can’t again”. Why not Bill? Can you tell us why you “can’t” comment?

Media: Was it right for you to imply that you knew very little about this, but the truth was you’d texted her 450 times or more in the year leading up to her quitting? PM: No. What I said was that I wasn’t involved with and didn’t know about the nature of the employment settlement.

Bullshit. You texted the electorate chair with enough detail to show you DID know.

Media: So you did know about the fact that she was having a whole lot of problems there. You obviously did know quite a lot, didn’t you? PM: Well, look. I stand by the comments I’ve made publicly and to the police. Media: Aren’t you concerned that your—these records of your text messages have been leaked to Winston Peters? PM: No, not particularly. Media: Do you believe she gave them to Winston Peters? PM: Look, I wouldn’t know. Media: Because if it’s not her, then it’s maybe someone within a telecommunications company or within ministerial services. Have you got any investigations going on in terms of whether your phone is safe? PM: No, I haven’t.

Bullshit again. Why the witch-hunt?

Media: So you presume it’s here, do you? PM: No, I don’t make any presumptions. You know, the material is in public arena. It’s in the public arena. Media: Are you not concerned that your personal text messages have been leaked to someone? PM: Well, I suppose it’s—no, well, look, it’s possible. The—you know—the phone records are in the public arena. I’m not that concerned about it. Media: Are you worried that Winston Peters has the contents of these text messages—i.e. what you were saying to Glenys Dickson in these 450 messages? PM: Well, you’d have to ask Winston. But it is that— Media: In what context were you texting Glenys Dickson—as a friend or as a former member of Clutha-Southland? PM: Well, the—Glenys is someone who worked for me for a number of years that I knew, as I knew a lot of people in Clutha-Southland. Media: Do you feel that New Zealanders have lost some trust in you over your handling of the Todd Barclay scandal? PM: Well, that’s not the feedback I get. In fact, it’s almost never raised with me, but it is important to keep the trust of the public. I mean, politicians have to work hard to earn the trust of the public and you have to work hard to keep it.

Bill English is squirming. He’s been rumbled in putting a hit job on a young MP. He needs to come clean on his involvement.

If I was a back-bench MP or indeed a minister I’d be very concerned about what this all shows…that Bill English will personally rinse you if you cross him.

Winston will drip feed this until the election, it’s what he is good at.

-tipline