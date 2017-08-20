Garner drinks some Koolaid too over Jacindarella

Garner drinks some Koolaid too.

And the winner of the past three years is obvious. Jacinda Ardern goes from bit-player list MP, to now being our next prime minister. How good is she? I asked former prime minister John Key that question on The AM Show this week. He said the camera loves her. He rates her. It was high praise. Her handling of the Aussie mini-scandal was Helen Clark-like, no surprise given Clark’s former spin mastermind, Mike Munro, is now on Ardern’s staff. Even National Party diehard Michelle “Bleed Blue” Boag was effusive in her praise, likening Ardern and her rise to another former PM: David Lange.

Boag is just hedging her bets for her corporate clients. As for Key, what a gutless coward. He could have easily beaten Jacinda.

But surely Arden’s opponents in the blue corner will try to now expose her failings over the campaign. They must find them first.

There are plenty. Her own MPs are quietly shivving her with talk about stress, tiredness and inability to cope.

So the narrative has been written. The “Rock” Bill English, versus the emerging “Rock star”, Ardern. Is it time to risk it all? Is Ardern too inexperienced? Not from what I’ve seen.

Oh good grief. Is this the same Duncan Garner who said Trump was too inexperienced to run the US? How come the same isn’t said of a lightweight like Jacinda Ardern who hasn’t had a real job in her entire empty life.

Crucially, Labour understands personality won’t win it on its own. So stand by, I expect Labour to throw cash at the students this week. Oink oink – pork barrel politics at its finest. The battle has hit the streets – two main street gangs and the same old stragglers, riff-raff and motley crew. Who are you going to choose to lead the class of 2017? I sense National is in trouble.

National are in trouble. I said that when the fools in caucus caved to Bill and Paula’s threats. They say history never repeats, but if Bill English loses the unloseable election it will have.

-Fairfax