Garner explains why Labour had to knife Little

Duncan Garner, even though he is drinking the Jacindarella Koolaid, explains why it was that Labour had to knife Andrew Little to give themselves a chance this election.

I have never seen a change of government in 20 years when the preferred PM hasn’t come from the opposition party. The opposition leader needs to be liked and needs to nudge past the PM of the day. I saw it in 1999 when Helen Clark went past Jenny Shipley in the One News-Colmar polls at TVNZ. I never saw Don Brash go past Helen. I saw John Key’s explosion onto the political scene as opposition leader. He finally went past Clark at the time Labour supported the anti-smacking legislation. So Ardern is poised nicely to consolidate and go past English.

We will see. Nothing exposes lightweights more than an election campaign. The big but is that the Media party have to do their jobs instead of playing cheerleaders.

And Labour needs to lock in the 33 per cent party vote result and build. It’ll need 35-plus in my opinion if it wants a mandate to govern. It may yet go past 37.

I suspect they won’t. Everyone is assuming Labour will keep on rising, yet polling history suggests otherwise.

But Ardern’s chances of being PM are still likely to rest with a single man and single malt whiskey. Peters is the old hand on the whiskey front although it’s Ardern’s tipple of choice too. Is he really willing to make a bolter, a 37-year old woman, the prime minister. He’s old-school, a stickler for runs on the board and experience. What is he really thinking? Here’s some free advice for Labour’s lot: Tell deputy Kelvin Davis to shut up with his scripted, cheesy one-liners and grab some ice from the freezer and invite Winnie to the third floor for a session. Suddenly Ardern crashes in. The rest could be history. Winston is key. Treat him well. No-one is likely to be crowned PM without his say so. More ice, Winston?

The real problem though is that all the things the left wing attacked Donald Trump for, especially his qualifications to be president apply just as equally to Jacinda Ardern. She is ill-equipped to run the country, hell, I don’t think she could run a bath.

Labour did need to do something, the real question is will it work?

