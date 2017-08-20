Garner: Self confessed fraudster Metiria Turei one of parliaments biggest losers

Duncan Garner labels Metiria Turei as one of parliaments biggest ever losers…and the Greens:
Winners and losers, the buffoons and the brilliant: it’s time to highlight the best and worst of the last Parliament.
The class of 2014 has come to an end, replaced by a street fight to determine who gets the best seats when the House sits again.
But just imagine if Parliament had a piece of recycled mahogany on its walls, inscribed with the names of the biggest losers of each term.
Metiria Turei’s name would be carved prominently into it, when humiliation and the fall from grace becomes official.
I have never witnessed such an implosion from a poorly judged and executed political campaign.
And to those who claim sexism and media mistreatment and bullying of Turei, go and see what the media did to Tuku Morgan over a pair of lawful $89 underpants in 1996.
We crucified him. I was there, I was shamefully part of it.
If I haven’t already apologised to Tuku, I do so today. Sorry. You didn’t help yourself, but you didn’t deserve those king-hits.
Because the media and a few hitmen in the Labour Party were nothing short of racist beat-up merchants.
The campaign sought cheap Maori-bashing headlines and ultimately it was Labour’s political gain. All involved know it.
The worst racists in parliament are the Labour party. They are almost exclusive beneficiaries of the racist Maori seats. Then there was their chinky names scandal.
So there’s plenty of precedent for politicians getting hammered. But I struggle to have sympathy for Turei, who quite frankly always got a free ride from a few fawning fruitcakes in the press who loved calling her “Met”.
Or even “Meyt”.
Turei threw herself out there, she got what all self-serving and ultimately selfish politicians deserve – a feral and feverish examination by the media.
She failed spectacularly. Her story failed to stand up and two normally mild-mannered Greens called Ken and Dave were told to shelve their principles under the section, “silence”.
Good on them that they didn’t become blind sycophants like the others. Principles matter – please add intolerance to the Greens’ list of work-ons.
Yes, Turei’s welfare fraud admission was brave and risky but two things matter: a decent strategy and telling the whole truth.
From the real chance of a role in victory, the Greens might all be heading back to the welfare queue. Oh the irony.
Can you believe the Greens may actually lose all their MPs at the election? It’s entirely possible based on the latest polling. Talk about an environmental disaster, the planet needs a powerful Green lobby present in Parliament.
The Green brand is powerful, unfortunately in New Zealand they aren’t real Greens,,,they are watermelons, green on the outside but communist red on the inside.
But the Greens had blinkers on. A small but rowdy bunch of Turei’s supporters on the social media platform Twitter backed her with a mix of anger and racism directed at the cheeky privileged “whities” who, god forbid, dared to have a view.
Stupidly, the Greens mistook the Twitter action as reflecting wider voter support. Be that a lesson for all the players in the coming week.
A Twitter hero does not mean you are either popular or doing the right thing. The biggest political losers are the ones who take the greatest fall. That’s Turei this past term. No debate needed.
Twitter retweets and Facebook likes are not votes. I’ve said this until I am blue in the face, but the pollies all tweet and Facebook like it means something.
It’s an insult to the New Zealander of Year Awards that she’s been nominated. She’s no hero.
Her supporters will think that the shield of sanctimony will get her across the line on the awards. They are wrong.
-Fairfax
