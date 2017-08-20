Garner: Self confessed fraudster Metiria Turei one of parliaments biggest losers

Duncan Garner labels Metiria Turei as one of parliaments biggest ever losers…and the Greens:

Winners and losers, the buffoons and the brilliant: it’s time to highlight the best and worst of the last Parliament.

The class of 2014 has come to an end, replaced by a street fight to determine who gets the best seats when the House sits again.

But just imagine if Parliament had a piece of recycled mahogany on its walls, inscribed with the names of the biggest losers of each term.

Metiria Turei’s name would be carved prominently into it, when humiliation and the fall from grace becomes official.

I have never witnessed such an implosion from a poorly judged and executed political campaign.

And to those who claim sexism and media mistreatment and bullying of Turei, go and see what the media did to Tuku Morgan over a pair of lawful $89 underpants in 1996.

We crucified him. I was there, I was shamefully part of it.

If I haven’t already apologised to Tuku, I do so today. Sorry. You didn’t help yourself, but you didn’t deserve those king-hits.

Because the media and a few hitmen in the Labour Party were nothing short of racist beat-up merchants.

The campaign sought cheap Maori-bashing headlines and ultimately it was Labour’s political gain. All involved know it.