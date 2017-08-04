Getting rid of the albatross

I’m energised, enthused and preparing for a rejuvenated campaign. My thoughts on @jacindaardern as we head towards September 23rd! pic.twitter.com/uWCvvWZ5wN
— Greg O’Connor (@GregOhariu) August 2, 2017
Labour MPs are reportedly ecstatic about removing the albatross, Andrew Little’s signs from their electorates.
The Labour Party’s Ōhāriu candidate Greg O’Connor is looking very excited to be taking down a billboard of Andrew Little.
In a video tweeted out, a drill-wielding, pleased-looking Mr O’Connor says when he heard Ms Ardern speak, for the first time in his life he thought, “I want to work for you.”
He then takes the drill and unscrews the hoarding.
In the video, Mr O’Connor says: “I was at a meeting last week where Jacinda spoke and for the first time ever in my life, I sat there and thought, ‘I want to work for you. You are someone who is going to lead this country, and I want to be part of it. She’s inspiring,'” he said.
“She is going to be part of the whole rejuvenation of not only the political scene but of this country.”
Unfortunately my decapitation strategy of voting for Greg O’Connor is now dead with Andrew Little’s resignation.
God knows how he can say Jacinda Ardern is inspiring is beyond me. In 2008 David Farrar and I had lunch with Jacinda Ardern in Morrinsville. I was left, after three hours, with the distinct impression that although she was reasonably pleasant she was also as shallow as a bird bath and had nothing to say unless it was a rehearsed bumper-sticker slogan….that and that she was desperately thick.
However if he does win the seat it still makes it hard for whoever is the putative number one on Labour’s list.
