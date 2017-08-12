Global Warming delivers coldest NZ winter in eight years

It may have been warm overnight this week, but New Zealand is currently experiencing its coldest winter since 2009. MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said not only has it been cold, the main centres have also experienced more rain than last year, with Christchurch sitting at 134 per cent of its usual rainfall at 551mm compared with 411mm. However, just to confuse people even more – especially in eastern parts of the country – temperatures are expected to hit 18 degrees, even 20 degrees in Napier, this weekend. “It has been enormously wet and cold, it’s been a crappy year, basically. It’s an unusual and extremely volatile year.”

A volatile year. Damn Global Warming. I knew it was responsible for something. Cold. Wet. And now? Warm!

Can you believe it?

She said most towns were “running quite cool bar this recent four or five day warm blip”. “The temperatures for the first 60 per cent of the year, 220 days, Christchurch is running a full degree and a half cooler than this time last year. That might not sound much but actually when you get a year when it’s 1 degree above the long term average you’re almost into record territory.” Wellington and Auckland were each running 1 degree colder than last year. “It may not sound like much, but it’s very significant difference over a seven-month time period.”

OMG!

Surely this indicates the cusp of a mini Ice Age? You know, like we had during the ’60s?

Or?

Or, the amount of sun spot activity is dropping as per normal solar seasonal variations, and all this is just another normal day in long term climate change.

But fear not Global Warming people. In the face of the coldest winter in eight years, the scientists have found new hope:

“This is the coldest winter we have had in a long while – since 2009 for many regions. The difference in temperatures between last winter, which was incredibly warm, and this winter, has been absolutely noticeable on the wardrobe, and the power bill.” MetService duty meteorologist April Clark told the Herald earlier today most of the country was enjoying temperatures on average up to 4C warmer than usual for this time of year. “It has been, on average, warmer, especially than what we have been having. The last couple weeks of July, pretty much almost every main centre was colder than average. So maybe that’s why it’s feeling so warm.”

Maybe.

Thank goodness we don’t have to rely on uncorrupted science. We can just go “meh, it feels warm, so… you know, maybe.”

