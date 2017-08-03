My very good friend Brian Edwards calls Jacinda… baby.

My good friend is Brian turns 80 this year, so we have to forgive him his misogyny. But telling someone just 1 day into the job of running for Prime Minister of New Zealand the advice that “she can’t win”, isn’t exactly nice.

But then to say “You can’t win, baby!”.

I did take it out of context however. Here is how it came about

It’s been interesting, if not exactly cheering, to note that, within hours of her winning the job of leading the Labour Party, the possibility that Jacinda Ardern might conceive a child while in office has been advanced as an impediment to her ability to be an effective Prime Minister. Precisely the opposite argument was advanced by the Right about Helen Clark when she entered Parliament and as she rose to prominence as a potential party leader. Her choice not to have children was not only held against her but interpreted and expressed in the most cruel fashion as evidence that she was an unnatural woman and, in all probability, a lesbian. One might have thought that Helen’s subsequent career might have put paid to this level of chauvinistic prejudice but it seems not. As the French have it: Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose. The more things change the more they remain the same. You can’t win, baby!

It was Jacinda herself that had floated the idea of having a family in the media Brian, so it was rather a reasonable question: was she going ahead, putting it aside for now, or chucking the idea altogether for a career like Helen?

Life is full of choices. And if Jacinda wants to be a mother and a prime minister, that’s absolutely fine. But to be electable, the voters have a fair need to know if they’ll get all of their Prime Minister’s attention or not.

Those of us with children know how all-consuming the first few years are. Not to mention the first six months. This is not a foundation to re-build a party on, and definitely not a situation where she has to also control egos the likes of Winston Peters and Metiria Turei. Not to mention building and maintaining international relationships.

As for calling her baby…

– Brian Edwards