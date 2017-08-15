My good friend Brian Edwards sued for defamation. And won

…it’s this chap Hosking. People complaining that he’s patently politically biased to the Right and shouldn’t be chairing political debates before next month’s election. Here’s my take on it. His personal politics are Right Wing. So far as I know, he doesn’t deny it. My personal politics, when I was a radio and television interviewer, were Left Wing. When a national newspaper accused me of allowing my personal political views to affect my interviewing, of being ‘politically biased’, I sued the paper for defamation. And won. You see, there’s nothing wrong with current affairs broadcasters having personal political opinions, however strongly held, providing they don’t allow those opinions to undermine or infect their on-air work. Indeed, it’s doubtful whether a political eunuch, if such a current affairs broadcaster exists, could do the job at all. I don’t much care for Mike Hosking myself. He comes across to me as an arrogant prick, more interested in his own opinions than anyone else’s. But that doesn’t amount to a political bias. And if you want to publicly accuse him of having such a bias and allowing it to infect his work as a professional current affairs broadcaster, you better come up with some pretty solid evidence. Or risk finding yourself in court. Don’t say I never warned you.

Brian, the problem isn’t the bias. The problem is that the right wants more free speech and the left want to silence those that they don’t agree with.

Nothing much new there either, sadly.

Politics, on paper, is a contest of ideas. If your ideas continue to fail to grab the attention of the majority of voters, then if you don’t want to change your ideas, the next step is to stop the voters having access to ideas other than yours.

It’s dangerous, undemocratic, and when taken to extremes, has people calling for or participating in things that are against the law. Hacking. Burglary. Riots. Blackmail.

There is a better solution to this. Co-host the debate with a Left Wing moderator. Swap between ad breaks.

But for once, I have to admire the powers for not buckling in the face of a Left Wing social media campaign. They have been emboldened by so many easy wins, they think that all they have to do is make a little noise and the world will yield to their demands.

Things are changing.

– Brian Edwards