Google we have a problem

Something very strange is going on at Google. I read that certain searches came up with unexpected results so I ran a few tests. Here are the results.

Search phrase: White women and children

Search Phrase: Black women and children

When I searched for white women and children no colourful positive key words were displayed at the top but when I searched for black women and children above all the photos were words in brightly coloured boxes like “attractive” and “hard working.”

More puzzling was the selection of photos for the white women and children search. None of the photos showed a white woman with white children but all of the photos for the black women and children search showed a black woman with black children.

Key words: white couple

Key words: black couple

The white couple search provided photos with black people in them but the black couple search provided only black couples. The black couple search also got the most positive words above the images inside the coloured boxes like sexy, hot, love, romantic and passionate while the white couple search got words like cute, happy and Hispanic white.

Search phrase: Happy American couple

The Happy American couple search inexplicably includes two terrorists and a gorilla and a woman.

Search phrase: White man and white woman

What is wrong with Google? These are clearly not photos of a white man and a white woman.

Search phrase: Black man and black woman