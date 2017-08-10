Green party has more trouble coming

The Taxpayers’ Union has busted the Green party illegally campaigning using taxpayer resources:

The Taxpayers’ Union has laid a complaint against two Green Party Parliamentary (taxpayer funded) staff for using election advertisements funded by Parliamentary Services to campaign – and continuing to do so when the illegality was pointed out to them by members of the Union.

On last Wednesday’s ‘Back Benches’ TV show, a group of Green Party staff and activists had Green Party advertisements and large Green Party flags carrying the Parliamentary Services crest – election advertisements which are strictly prohibited during the regulated campaign period (see http://www.elections.org.nz/mp-handbook/part-5-mps-and-parliamentary-service-funding).

“It’s not the amount of taxpayers’ money which is the issue – probably only a few hundred dollars – it is the shamelessness of these people breaking the rules around Parliamentary Services funding.”

“The Greens are the first to cry foul whenever their political opponents misuse money. We backed them up on their valid criticisms of National using taxpayer money to hush Todd Barclay’s former staff. There should not be a double standard.”

“Here, even after it was pointed out to Green Party staffers that what they were doing was illegal, they continued to proudly use taxpayer-funded resources to win votes. It is what got Labour into trouble in 2005 over the pledge cards, and we look forward to the Greens paying the taxpayer back.”

Speaker David Carter has responded to the complaint, lodged last week by the Taxpayers’ Union, informing that he has asked the Parliamentary Service to conduct an investigation.