Greenageddon? [LIVE POST]

The Greens are in disarray tonight after two of their own MPs quit the party in protest over Metiria Turei’s refusal to resign. Kennedy Graham and David Clendon, two of the longest-standing members of the Greens, have removed themselves from the party list which effectively means they will not make it back into Parliament. It is understood co-leader Turei’s decision not to stand down over her benefit fraud admission was a factor in their decision. – ZB

Co-leader James Shaw is reported to be facing the Press Gallery right now. We don’t know at this stage what he will say. (Will she go? Will he go? Something else)

ZB Just announced they will try and take the press conference LIVE

What is it with the Greens going to talk to the Press Gallery in person to have a chat that isn’t broadcast live? I really do hope ZB and other media broadcast what happens. None of this behind closed door deals. Metiria got that luxury, let’s leave it at that.