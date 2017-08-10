The Greens always were, still are, and always will be: Electoral Poison

Barry Soper reminds us

You can now understand why Helen Clark never embraced the Greens, how she would never entertain including them in a Government led by her. They’re not only Green in name, they’ve shown themselves as political greenhorns.

They have never transcended their lunatic roots. What surprised some, including me, was that the remaining co-leader James Shaw has abandoned any vestiges of common sense. There isn’t any political self preservation on show at all.

Now this fractured party is limping into the election with one leader, James Shaw, and with a party that makes the six leadership changes in the Labour Party since National came to power, look unified by comparison. It’s now on life support and Labour will surely now have to consider whether that memorandum of understanding it has with them could in fact end up being their death warrant.

Labour had to keep the MOU in place while they carried out their own DP hit on the Green party. To have cancelled the MOU would have indicated motive.

Of course, keeping the MOU now would be stupidity. Labour clearly needs to cut themselves loose from the Greens. It will get them another couple of list seats.

– Barry Soper, Newstalk ZB