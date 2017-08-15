Greens still pushing Turei

A reader writes

This sponsored ad appeared in my news feed on Facebook. Either this wing of the party is renegade, or the Greens haven’t got the message yet.

No. The party is still conflicted between a number of issues. Going down with Metiria as the Greens poll less than 5% is actually what some Green voters want. They want to be seen to be supporting taxpayer and electoral fraud because… comrades.

At the other end of the conundrum, there are some people that realise the survival of the Green party is leaving them with a bath tub full of dead rats to swallow. Each.

In the end, as the wonderful phrase goes, the party is the author of its own destruction. If somehow they survive, I do hope they have a candidate that has aggravated assault in their background. Next year they can run on a “I beat women to a pulp 20 years ago, and family violence is still an issue today. Vote for me to stand strong with me as we try and change the law so people are no longer put under such mental strain that they beat women”.