Guest Post: Act candidate Stephen Berry

I first took an interest in politics when I was at high school, partly as a result of studying politics and economics and partly following Richard Prebble and the Act party. By the time I was eligible to vote in 2002, it wasn’t enough to vote for the first time but I also wanted to run for Parliament too, standing as an Independent in Mt. Roskill.

I didn’t get properly involved in the Act party until many years later; when John Banks announced he would leave Parliament at the 2014 election and was replaced by Jamie Whyte. It was clear that ACT was returning to its classical liberal roots which is why I put my name forward as a candidate.

The 2014 election didn’t go as well as I had hoped with only David Seymour making it into Parliament. However, even our loudest critics agree since then he has done a fantastic job as leader. As election day approaches, National looks more like Labour now, than at any time since the days of Muldoon. Without a strong ACT party as a junior coalition partner this is unlikely to change.

ACT remains the only party in Parliament that is serious about improving public policy while shrinking the reach of government in the economy and in our personal lives. Six years after I first sought to fix the housing market, running for the Auckland mayoralty, National is only just waking up to the crisis that has fermented under its watch. It wasted its opportunity to reform the RMA, choosing politics over principle in its deal with the Maori party.

The hyper-inflation of the housing market is a result of the distortions caused by planning rules that restrict land supply and increase construction costs. Immigration and speculation are not the cause of this, merely a symptom. To fix the housing market we need to elect 5 ACT MP’s to hold the balance of power and remind National what it used to stand for. Either prices will slowly correct following planning rule reforms, or the bubble will burst catastrophically under a National/NZ First coalition.

