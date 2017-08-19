Guest Post: Cold Climate Theory ‘human mining and fool’s gold’

Until a few weeks ago I had never heard of “Cold Climate Theory”. Initially, I thought it was one of those man made Global warming things. You know, global warming causes everything so why not cold climates as well. After reading a short delivery given by Helmuth Sorensen Nyborg (in the ‘Gates of Vienna Blog’) a former professor of Developmental Psychology at Aarhus University Denmark, I was suddenly made aware of the connection between Climate, IQ., G.D.P. and welfare. Something I hadn’t really thought about before.

Nyborg a proponent of Cold Climate Theory notes that ninety-seven percent of all things scientific and artistic invented/created since the fourteenth century have been created and produced by peoples descended from a cold climate. Nyborg notes that this correlation is accepted by at least more than 50% of authoritative sources on the subject. Cold climate humans hail principally from Europe/Russia and northern Asia (China, Japan). The theory proposes that because it is harder to survive in a colder climate than in a temperate or tropical climate humans from a cold climate evolved (Darwinism and survival of the fittest) with larger brains and higher I.Q.s. This then, of course, has translated into higher productivity and creativity. A quick glance at the globe, history and the geographic concentrations of haves and have nots seems to strongly support this narrative.

Average IQ. by country 2015

The average I.Q from a latitude line Rome (Italy) north is about 100. In Northern Asia, it’s 105-107. If we look at the Middle East (with the exception of Israel), central Asia and South America we find an average I.Q. of around 80. Drop down into the tropics and IQ.s bottom out at 60-70. Wow, a more politically incorrect theory than this doesn’t exist. Trigger my socks and send me to my safe space.

Nyborg while pooh poohed by the “post moderns” and progressives is not a naked Emperor. The ongoing global Genome project with each new study is literally churning out heaps of peer reviewed papers supporting Cold Climate Theory. The Astro Physicist Michael H Hart in his 2007 book ‘Understanding Human History’ supports the “Cold Climate “theory of evolution of high genetic intelligence measured in IQ.[The Fjordman. Fjordman Files]. Scientifically and in front of your face, Cold Climate Theory seems pretty hard to dismiss as another looney far right view. There are of course published academics such as Jared Diamond [Guns, Germs and Steel 1997] and others who while advocating Darwinism as the only possible theory of creation, seem to suggest that the genetic development of modern man and woman ceased to progress beyond 50,000 years ago.

But reality one cannot ignore. Alas the Europeans or modern western society, in general, has been in a state of steady decline for several generations. Reproduction levels are now down to where societies are unable to naturally replace their aging populations and shrinking labor pools. The political elites of Europe and the United States have embarked on a program of importing young warmer climate migrants to replenish their depleted Cold Climate stocks. The powers that be assumed they could just ‘mine’ the young and strong from the temperate and subtropical regions of the world and offset their own natural population deficits and everything would work out just fine. The academic and political powers of the west today, gaze upon the great waves of migration to North America and the Antipodes at the turn of the nineteenth into the twentieth century. They see the success and benefits of these migrations and wish to emulate them today with migrants from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, but fail to note that these were cold climate migrations whose migrants had Average IQ.’s 20+ points above today’s migrant wave.

The big question now is what lies in store for us here in the West? With the Post-Colonial “human mining” of the third worlds last remaining natural resource and the complicit western government transfer of millions of largely young men from the Americas, Asia and Africa into Developed countries we shall see the transformation of both these worlds and the negative repercussions.

The third world is literally having its future cynically stripped away. The human resource is the fundamental building block to the continuity and future of any society. Without the young and strong no economy can bloom and grow, thus ensuring perpetual societal malaise for most of the developing and third worlds.

On the other side of the coin. The developed world has sold itself a dud. The newly “mined” migrants do not have what it takes to become the driving force of growth in their adoptive new communities. In Denmark for example, while the new migrants make up around 5 % of the population today, they draw upon 84% of Denmark’s welfare resources. Further, some researchers in the United States are predicting that as countries average IQ’s decline there will be a corresponding decline in the Gross National Product of those same countries. As the G.D.P. is the barometer of a countries potential and future wealth, if these researchers are right things could get grim quite quickly.

So there will be no wild eyed frontier men screaming EUREKA at the top of their lungs. There is no gold in them thar hills. Obama and Merkel and their successors will find no bullion in their failed human mining experiments. Fool’s gold in abundance the west will inherit and if not stopped now the cultural and economic clock ticking toward dooms day will not easily be turned back.

Daniel Goldwater is a Kiwi who lives on the rim of the “holy basin” in Jerusalem.

My balcony Vista is “East Jerusalem” from the Temple Mount/Beit Miqdas to Abu Dis on the other side of the infamous Security barrier. I breath hear and experience the tranquility and the conflict every waking day. I also peek over that rim from time to time and comment on what is happening out there.