Guest Post: Council consents and charges are a housing hand brake

While reading some of the comments re housing in your General Debate I had a mental picture of Phil Twyford rabbiting on about the topic, a mental picture that raises my blood pressure!

Twyford appears to believe that thousands of houses can be conjured up almost overnight. In reality that is not the case, as anyone who has built a house will know, and dealing with the council is a major part of the delay. A few years ago we sub-divided our own land in order to build a new house, and that was the first consent that was needed. There were then several more consents needed, including a search for possible asbestos contamination.

One would expect to be given a list to be actioned so that all could be requested, and granted, in the shortest possible time. But, no, they were handed out one at a time … as one was granted, we were given the next, so that our building project was delayed by six months AND we paid $73,000 to the council, a payment that included a Reserve Contribution of $22,000.

So, $73,000 before the first sod had been turned! Somehow these delays and costs don’t get reported. We only get the emotional outpourings.

Another point .. in any major city in any country in the world, it is difficult, almost impossible, to buy affordable housing near the city centre. Sydney would be be a prime example of this and in all popular destinations the cost of land is the major contributor.