Guest Post – The Inert Ramblings of an Uncommitted Voter…

In light of the last week or two of political activity I find myself awash with irrelevant nonsense, superficial party changes in personnel, and two major party leaders ducking for cover, with varying degrees of success.

For the first time in my adult life I do not know who to vote for – party or candidate. So I’m asking for advice from your readers.

I live in Clutha-Southland. We currently have an MP that is riding out his salary, sorry, responsibilities, over the next six weeks.

I have no idea who the candidate for National will be on election day. I, like many, have heard the rumours, but no one individual has been selected as yet. The first question is therefore – how are voters supposed to query the candidate about the electorate when (s)he doesn’t exist? Is this a sign that National have no intention of even trying to placate voters here? There is just weeks to go until the election.

I won’t vote Greens – never have, never will. I want clean lakes and rivers, and well protected forest and bush land, but not the other ludicrous and expensive socialist policies they are floating, not to mention the continued presence of the self confessed fraudster and Electoral Act infringer that hung on like the proverbial to velcro, probably as she realised she is essentially unemployable if that cruisey gig were to head south. Along with the majority of the caucus supporting her (how must they feel now?), there’s no hope there.

I won’t vote Labour. I lived on a farm from the late 60’s right through to the late 80’s before I went off to the corporate world and self employment. Labour are still backed by unions and their pretend thugs. I saw the phenomenal financial and emotional impact union ’games’ at freezing works and ports had on the farming community. Some of those ‘games’ led to suicides. The new leadership leaves me cold, especially the part about having to move electorate to ensure a win in a seat. New fuel and water taxes are not the way forward.

In any event, Labour haven’t bothered to remove the Andrew Little election hoardings around the Wakatipu and beyond, so I’m guessing their enthusiasm for this electorate is low to non-existent.

I doubt I’ll vote New Zealand First. What do they even stand for? Winston and his team have it made – just sit there, don’t push too many buttons, promise a few freebies to the right demographic, attract enough votes and he will be at least Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs before you can say Condoleezza Rice.

ACT? I understand you are only supposed to vote for them in Epsom (but see below, anyway).

The Opportunities Party… not a chance. Although I highly approve of his (yes, the party appears to be just one person) feral cat elimination policy, it’s not a solid reason to vote for the snivelling Muldoonist, especially when his just released property ownership and renting policy would probably be more welcome behind the Berlin Wall than modern day New Zealand. Why do so many people that accumulate wealth suddenly believe they are an awful lot smarter than those bloody poor people whom clearly need to be positioned correctly to protect themselves from themselves?

The biggest struggle philosophically is ‘two ticks blue’ this time around. For the record, I voted National and the ACT candidate, Don Nicholson, in 2014, mainly because I wasn’t prepared to vote for the poor candidate National put up. I was certainly in the minority.

Bill English has a lot to answer for, and his current behaviour around the Barclay resignation is unacceptable, rather too sneaky, and essentially duplicitous. I no longer trust him. In his time as MP, English was basically useless. Very little happened under his watch that didn’t just happen by attrition. I’m sure some of the higher profile residents in the electorate will disagree, along with the Hilton restaurants at the entrance to the Kawarau. At one time quite recently, we had the local MP as Minister of Finance, and the Prime Minister as Minister of Tourism, and almost nothing substantial was built or approved. If you can’t get anything done under that environment, you aren’t getting anything done. Clearly, it’s because Clutha – Southland is one of the safest seats for National, and they don’t feel the need to do any campaigning here as it is ingrained to vote blue at every election. They know it, and I can’t help feeling that we are all idiots here for not giving them a bit of a hurry up. This may be the new definition of insanity – voting as we have before and expecting different results for ourselves.

We live in interesting times (I thought of that). There is a huge change taking place across New Zealand socially (example: New Zealand would have melted down if we hadn’t won a Lions series five years ago) and I am well prepared for a shock of some kind on September 23rd, though I still broadly expect a National / NZ First government to emerge. That doesn’t mean I have to vote blindly or throw my vote away. I continue to be concerned that New Zealand politics is moving to the current Australian style survival model, where it’s all about the MP’s keeping their jobs and expense accounts and the people come a distant second.

Last week I listened to Bill English on Jamie McKay’s The Country, and he stated that they are working very hard to get their message out there.

Not around here you aren’t, mate.

My vote is unlikely to count for anything in Clutha-Southland, but that doesn’t mean I want to waste it. I guess it’s too late for me to stand as an independent.

I genuinely have no idea how to vote in 2017. I miss John Key.

-Name withheld by request