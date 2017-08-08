Guest Post: The Left’s Deceitful Language Games Are a Constant Threat

So a tiny clique of left-wing Liberal “wets” – or “bed-wetters” – is preparing to go against not just their clearly articulated election policy, but the will of the Australian electorate to have a peoples’ vote, and instead force a politician’s vote on same-sex marriage through Parliament. This issue may well bring down the ailing Turnbull government. Yet again, we are reminded of how the Left’s go-to tactic of deceitful language games is a constant threat to both democracy and liberal Western civilisation.

Shifting language and definitions, and then pretending that they were right all along, and anyone who disagrees is not just wrong but deluded, is a favourite tactic of the Left. From same-sex marriage, to the gender wars, to “racism”, this semantic deceit has paid off for the Left time and again. For everyone else, though, its effects have been ruinous.

For instance, notwithstanding the blinding whiteness of so many on the Left, whiteness is inherently evil. Racism is also evil. Therefore only white people must be racist. Empirical evidence that the exact opposite might be true would be devastating, so the Left simply redefine “racism”.

Instead of the commonsense meaning of “racial prejudice”, for the Left “racism” becomes “prejudice + power”. Thus, they argue, because only white people have power, only whites are racist. That a black man occupied the most powerful office in the most powerful country in the world for eight years is simply ignored.

This illustrates the first of two obvious logical fallacies in the Left’s gambit: shifting the goalpost. When the Left know they are losing an argument, they simply shift the semantic goalposts and rearrange the playing field so they can’t lose.

Second is begging the question: many of the Lefts’ semantic gambits are ad hoc, and simply assume the very thing that they are trying to prove. This is particularly obvious in their gender mania.

Until recently, “gender” and “sex” were synonymous. It wasn’t until about the mid-20th century that “gender” began to displace “sex” in meaning. The claim that gender is a “social construct” was invented by Marxist feminists in the middle 60s. But, like the “racism” argument, this claim is usually just assumed, and anyone who disagrees is “phobic”.

Which is where the greatest threat of the Left’s semantic sophistry lies: having decided in advance that they just are obviously correct, it follows that anyone who disagrees with them does not merely hold a differing opinion, but is objectively wrong.

This tactic was employed from the earliest days of Marxism: Marxism was declared to be science. Therefore, anyone who disagreed with Marxism was denying objective reality. Thus, anyone who denied Marxism was not merely wrong, but in fact insane.

Using this logic, the Communists committed thousands of dissidents to asylums. “Bourgeois” scientists were denounced. Crackpot theories of “Marxist biology” contributed directly to famines that killed tens of millions.

But the sinister legacy of the Left’s language games continues. Using the same basic argument as the old Communists, the Left characterises anyone who disagrees with them as a “denier”, or a “-phobe”. To be “phobic”, of course, is to not merely disagree, but to actually be mentally ill. Thus, climate activist academics argue for dosing sceptics with psychoactive drugs, to make them more compliant.

The same tactics characterise the same-sex marriage campaign. Most obvious is the sophistry of “marriage equality”. As is standard with the Left, this phrase is hammered, over and over, until everyone just accepts it without argument.

Because every adult in Australia currently has the same right: to marry another adult of the opposite sex. Understandably, this does not appeal to homosexual Australians: nonetheless, same sex-couples already have equal rights. What they want is a new right: the right to call a union, which has never before been recognised as such, a “marriage”. This is a legitimate argument, but it is not “equality”.

History also shows that, with the Left, nothing is ever enough. Every concession on their Long March Through the Institutions is just another step on the road to the destruction of Western, liberal democratic, capitalist society. And it’s not like they’re even bothering to hide their intentions.

Marxist “Queer Theorists” openly argue that traditional marriage, family, and gender are part of the “repressive state apparatus” of Capitalism. The only way to overthrow Capitalist society, they argue, is to “liberate everyone from capitalist sexual oppression”. They admit that “the marriage issue is one part of a larger strategy”.

Already, the Victorian socialist Andrews government has pushed the controversial Safe Schools, widely criticised as a gender-theory indoctrination program. Now, it has revealed plans to allow schools to assume authority for children as young as 11 to access contraceptives – without their parents’ knowledge.

Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose. Marx’s “dialectical materialism” led to Marxist pseudoscience. Eventually, tens of millions died. Same-sex marriage becomes “marriage equality”, and no-one can dissent without being branded “phobic”. Meanwhile, the next roadblock on the March Through the Institutions, gender, is already being vigorously assailed. In some jurisdictions, power over your child’s body and mind is being assumed by the state.

Of course, no-one is suggesting that same-sex marriage will kill anyone. But the grand social experiments of Leftists go awry, more often than not, in ways as devastating as they were unforeseen. The policies of liberalised divorce, and a cradle-to-grave welfare state, both seemingly admirable policies in the abstract, have nonetheless had devastating social consequences in practice.

In the short-term, the most likely result of a politicians’ vote on same-sex marriage will be Australia’s 7th Prime Minister in ten years. But what will be the long-term effect of same-sex marriage on Australian society, let alone the concatenation of escalating social engineering that the Left will demand as the price of that victory? No-one knows (although there is some tentative evidence that the Marxists’ fondest wish – the deconstruction of the “repressive state apparatus” of marriage will follow), but history teaches us that the Left will march merrily on, pretending that they were right all along, and loudly denouncing as “deniers” and “phobics” anyone who dares disagree with them.

Guest Post: Lushington D. Brady

Punk rock philosopher. Liberalist contrarian. Grumpy old bastard. After working as a freelance music journalist, auto worker, railway worker, taxi driver, small business owner, volunteer firefighter and graphic designer, Lushington Dalrymple Brady decided he finally had an interesting enough resume to be a writer. Miraculously, he survived university Humanities departments with both his critical faculties intact and a healthy disdain for Marxism. He blogs at A Devil’s Curmudgeon. Lushington D. Brady is a pseudonym, obviously.