Guest Post – The Rule of Law

I rather think that Metiria Turei would consider Dr Rajiv Shah someone to look up to and respect. He is a socialist economist, the next President of the Rockefeller Foundation and the ex head of UNAID. Turei is a socialist, focused on the needy. Shah once said, “in the last decades we have accomplished so much in reducing poverty and improving the human condition. But the most important thing we have learned in that time is that establishing, respecting and enhancing the rule of law is the core element to continued progress.”

Shah was reiterating what many leaders have stated from earliest times – the rule of law and respect for the law are essential, high priorities for a democracy and an improving, stable society. Somehow, Turei thinks they are all wrong.

The greatest mistake Turei made was not the benefit fraud, important that it is, but in displaying a flagrant disregard and disrespect for the law. She has set herself up as a judge about which laws should be obeyed and which can be ignored. She is saying she knows better than Parliament, she has more wisdom than the lawmakers and she is above the judiciary that is required to see adherence to the law. It is not just arrogance and ignorance – it is unthinkably dangerous.

She gets to choose which laws to respect. By implication I do too. And you do. Very quickly there is mayhem and chaos. She proposes that there are certain intolerable situations where she can disregard the law with impunity. Raising a baby as a solo mum on a benefit is one of those occasions. That is her self-declared standard. Anything situation as bad or worse than that and she absolves herself from having to obey the pertinent law.

For the next person, their hardship could be something different. A street beggar steals pies because they are desperately hungry. They choose that the law of theft is not for them. That is their threshold. They decide that there should be no penalty for them because their circumstances were intolerable. There is no end to such nonsense short of anarchy.

Turei is seeking that we voters, put her in a position to make the law. When you have scant respect for existing law you will inevitably be open to writing new law that is self serving and that is able to be manipulated, disobeyed or disregarded if circumstances arise that are difficult and harsh.

For any one piece of the law to have integrity, the whole law must have integrity. The moment one piece of legislation or an area of law may be broken, all law is at risk. What is hardship to one citizen may not be to another and vice versa. If one would-be lawmaker, or even one citizen can recuse themselves with no consequence the rot has started. The slope is long and slippery.

Turei proposes that her circumstances and those of solo mums was and, still is, so dire that breaking the law was essential and even to be commended. Her harsh conditions justified her breaking the law. Whatever the deprivation involved, or rights or wrongs of her actions it is her arrogant refusal to accept the gravity of what she did, express remorse for her situation and stand up for the sanctity of the law that makes her and her slavish followers utterly unfit for Parliament and the role of law making. In fact, they are unfit citizens.

Trying to make herself a paragon of virtue by confessing now or “telling the truth” makes a mockery of honesty. This is plainly self serving attention seeking and patch protecting.

Respect for the law means much more than mere observance of the law. It means positively affirming the value of the law as the foundation of our community, indeed all civilisation. All of us but especially those who lead or seek the highest office in the land need to set a clear, unmistakable standard where we treat the law with deference and esteem even holding it in awe.

Metiria Turei has ruled herself out as a suitable person to be an elected representative of the people. She has displayed breathtaking arrogance and a ‘holier than thou’ attitude that demeans our Parliament. Her disdain for proper process and common decency seems to know no bounds as she shuns the calls for her resignation. Those who continue to support her in her co-leadership role are sharing that disregard for the law and the cornerstones of our nation. They deserve our rejection and continuing disgust.

