Guest Post – The ‘toxic’ experiment. “If you control the language, you control the argument.”

An ‘experiment’ is taking place. It’s an important experiment if you happen, for example, to give, or get, comment online; from forums, blogs, or traditional news sources.

The experiment is a Google initiative; so has heavyweight influence, and is already backed by the New York Times, The Guardian, The Economist and Wikipedia.

The experiment is important because it’s about language. It uses an algorithm to determine whether the language used in on-line comments is “toxic”. The Google partners say this will ‘improve’ their moderation practices; fair enough. But what is ‘toxic’?

“What’s toxic? This model was trained by asking people to rate internet comments on a scale from “Very toxic” to “Very healthy” contribution. Toxic is defined as… “a rude, disrespectful, or unreasonable comment that is likely to make you leave a discussion.” Or, in other words: a comment likely to be immediately deleted. That’s where the model becomes a little concerning; just who are the people that ‘trained’ the model–we’re not told.

You can give the experiment a go yourself. I did, and I’m not saying this is a comprehensive analysis, but what I found was slightly disconcerting. The experiment will rate your words by toxicity percentage from 0-100; the higher the percentage; the more likely to be found ‘unreasonable’ and, therefore, never make it to publication.

I avoided profanity, I used a generic phrase and then substituted one word for an alternative. First up “the theory of global warming is good science” rated 3% toxic, that’s fair enough I suppose; very few people would be offended by the phrase; however when we change one word the toxicity increases five-fold: “the theory of global warming is poor science”-15% toxic? Still, that’s small cheese; it also means the comment is acceptable to 85% of those who ‘trained the model’.

Then it got interesting. “Capitalism is slavery” rates 58% toxic while “Communism is slavery” rates higher, at 66%. Expanding the statement to “Capitalism is wage slavery” reduces the comments offensiveness, markedly, down to 44%, while “Communism is ideological slavery” still rates high in toxicity: 62%. Is there a built-in bias here?

I introduced a statement I knew many would find offensive; “Christianity is ideologically bankrupt” and it rated, quite correctly in my opinion, at 48%, but “Islam is ideologically bankrupt” rates as a much more offensive statement: 67%. How can one statement be rated ‘unreasonable’ by less than half of potential readers, while the other is offensive to two-thirds?

Becoming more belligerent with my experimental words: “Christianity is morally bankrupt” was rated much more unreasonable at 69%, it might never be published but, hang on a minute: “Islam is morally bankrupt” rates 85%. According to the model I got close to topping the offensiveness scale with that phrase.

It’s still a work in progress, apparently, so how much tweaking of the model will be carried out between now and its introduction to the partnered websites is unknown and, I suppose my experiment of the experiment can’t be taken too seriously; or can it?

-Idbkiwi

WO Comment: As a test I put in some media names and brands: