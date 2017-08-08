Guest Post – The ‘Two State solution’, A Promise of peace, a cycle of perpetual conflict?

As most of us are optimists and people of general goodwill we by and large prefer to see a rosier future for all. This cherry vision sees the Israelis happy in their truncated state without its united capital or any of its significant holy sites, in perpetual insecurity and with a simmering and malcontent significant Arab minority waiting and dreaming for the demise of that same Jewish entity that they are privileged to be citizens of.

At the same time we can see the “Palestinian” Arabs happy in their divided state with all of the Jewish holy sites, a significant Pariah Jewish minority (unless the international community has successfully forced their transfer out) dreaming of a greater Israel, no economy, no water, no employment opportunities except for those offered in neighboring Israel, surviving in perpetuity on EU and Western welfare handouts and unwavering international declarations of inalienable rights for an Arab Palestine.

Great, this is the hyper-optimistic vision of the much vaunted Oslo agreement touted then and now as the only solution, ‘the two state solution’. The international diplomats and security gurus then and now would have us all believe that the ‘land for peace’ paradigm resolves the conflict with absoluteness and forever.

Where did all of these great and well-meaning souls go wrong? How is it possible that so many politicians, international experts and organizations, security experts, diplomats and ambassadors of good will could possibly waste a generation and a half and tens of billions of hard earned tax payer’s dollars from somewhere over there and to what end?

The above paradigm assumed that the conflict was and is one of land and national identity (Israeli v. Palestinian) and therefor something as tangible as land could be traded for a promise, a promise of peace. This solution would satisfy the “national” aspirations of two peoples competing over the same slither of land. Or would it?

The intervening years have clearly demonstrated the folly of such a paradigm. Something tangible offered requires more than a promise; it requires a clear overt and ongoing expression of good will from the party offering that promise so as to assuage the fears of the party offering the tangible that the deal will stick. This has clearly not been the case with the Palestinian Arabs talking peace while waging a significant number of armed uprisings and continually inciting to perpetuate the conflict. But what if it’s more than land that’s at issue here?

I submit that it has always been a conflict of two religions/cultures pitted against each other over the “holy land”. It is astonishing that this hypothesis has largely been ignored by the “peace chasers” their supporters and expert commentators. From Amin al-Husseini the Palestinian Arab rabble rouser 1920s through 1940s to the suave international diplomat Khaled Mashaal of today’s Hamas, it has only ever been about redeeming Islamic lands taken from the Muslim ummah by the Jewish Zionist usurpers. Palestine to the Muslim world is no different from the historic Al Andalusia (Spain, Portugal and southern France). All of this is Dar Al Islam (Islamic holy lands) lands conquered in the ongoing (for 1400 years) world Jihad to create a global Islamic Caliphate. This is the fulfillment of Koranic instruction or the will of Allah as passed on to the faithful by Allahs prophet Mohamed. Islamic law dictates that no Muslim can rest until the non-believer is subdued in their lands and that all Islamic lands in flux are restored to the rightful hands of the Muslim Ummah.

If we look at other similar conflicts such as Kashmir, Sudan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka to name a few one notes that all of these conflicts have boiled away for generations and longer. Their importance in understanding the Israeli/Palestinian Arab conflict cannot be understated. All of these conflicts involve competing claims to historic lands, but more than that they involve the meeting of two different Religions/Cultures at specific geographic points of collision. Population exchanges, the ceding of lands the inking of agreements, international conferences have done nothing to take the heat out of any of these conflicts as is clearly shown in Kashmir and Nigeria et al.

There is one glaring exception that of Sri Lanka whose Sinhalese majority withdrew from internationally guaranteed ceasefire agreements and then routed and defeated its insurgent Tamil minority thus putting an end to a bitter decades long conflict at least into the intermediate future.

Recently there has been a call from some quarters to re think the “Peace process “as the Oslo dream drifts further away over the horizon. The historian Daniel Pipes amongst others has recently proposed that the only way to move forward with solving the Israel Palestine conflict is for the Palestinian Arabs to accept the bitter realization of defeat at the hands of the Israelis. Pipes expands and explains that while the Palestinian Arabs are permitted to fantasize about throwing the Jews into the sea they will never give up on their mad attempt to carry this out.

In the past conflicts ended with the defeat of one party to the conflict, allowing both sides to accept a reality and move forward. Japan, Germany and their allies accepted defeat at the hands of the United States and its Allies at the end of World War Two allowing them to rebuild themselves and enjoy a prosperous and secure future. Today the conflict management of the international community doesn’t allow for victors and vanquished and instead we have witnessed seventy years of failed International conflict management. The Mediation and negotiation of the United Nations has been a total failure with few if any conflicts ended with finality and instead a conflict management system has been developed that allows conflicts to simmer on at a low boil, to no one’s benefit.

If the Arab Israeli conflict is to be solved the Arabs must accept defeat at the hands of the Jewish State. If not the conflict will roll on as long as the Jews have the will to fight and die for their “holy land.”

Daniel Goldwater is a Kiwi who lives on the rim of the “holy basin” in Jerusalem. My balcony vista is “East Jerusalem” from the Temple Mount/Beit Miqdas to Abu Dis on the other side of the infamous Security barrier. I Breath, hear and see the tranquility and the conflict every waking day.